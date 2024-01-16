Listen: Reacting To Steelers’ Wild Card Loss Vs. Bills

Bringing you guys another video today. Reacting to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 31-17 AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, ending their season. We talk about how the Steelers failed to follow their game plan on offense and defense, not running well enough or taking care of the ball. Defensively, Pittsburgh failed to sustain pressure and create takeaways against Bills QB Josh Allen.

