Joey Porter Jr. Injured Against Bills (Updates)

UPDATE: Porter has been ruled out, per Lauten.

UPDATE: Per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, Porter is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the game.

UPDATE: Per 93.7 The Fan on Twitter, Porter is headed to the locker room.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. got injured in Pittsburgh’s Wild Card Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Porter was trying to tackle WR Stefon Diggs after a reception for a first down and got hit helmet-to-helmet from behind by Bills OG Connor McGovern.

Porter took the hit right to the back of the head and immediately went down and grabbed his head. He was attended to by trainers on the field after getting hit hard from behind, and he might have a concussion.

Losing Porter is not good news for Pittsburgh, as he’s been the team’s best cornerback. He walked off the field on his own power assisted by trainers, and he’ll likely go through a concussion test to see if he can return to the game. He’s been shadowing Diggs all game, and now Pittsburgh will have to figure out what to do at cornerback with Porter out. He was replaced by James Pierre.

We’ll keep you updated on Porter’s status. Pittsburgh trails Buffalo 21-10 with under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.