Jaylen Warren Was ‘Running For My Life’ On 23-Yard Angry Run

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren had one of the most impressive runs of the season on a 23-yarder early in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. Warren ran through contact and spun off defenders during an incredibly tough run, and after the Steelers’ 30-23 win, he said he was “just running for my life.”

“I don’t really know what it looks like, I was just running for my life. Whatever it is to move the chains, that’s what we do,” Warren said via transcript provided by the team.

Warren will do anything to help the team, whether it’s blocking or literally running through and around guys to get as many yards as possible. He’s not afraid of contact, and instead embraces it, and he’s the perfect complement to RB Najee Harris. Yesterday, the two combined for 202 yards on the ground, with Warren providing 75 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. It was the best game Pittsburgh has had on the ground this season and it was a game full of physical runs where the Steelers simply imposed their will on the Seahawks.

After a three-game losing streak earlier this season that concluded with Pittsburgh getting bullied by the Colts, particularly in the run game, the Steelers turned the tide and became the bullies. It’s the team we thought we would see before the season, the team that was built to play bully ball and dominate on the ground. Mason Rudolph looking like a competent quarterback, something the Steelers really haven’t had this season, has helped the cause as teams actually have to worry about the pass in addition to the run.

It was a really fun game to watch, and Warren in particular has been awesome all season. He’s the ultimate team player, and in just his second season after signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, he’s gone over 1,000 scrimmage yards and been a major impact player.

If Warren and Harris can keep the momentum and build off their success on the ground in Week 18, the Steelers have a good shot to beat the Ravens. If they get the necessary help to make the playoffs from there, they’re going to be a tough out. Especially if Rudolph continues to sling the ball and remains prudent in taking shots downfield, the Steelers offense will continue to hum. They’ve already gone back-to-back with 30-point games, so why not try and make it three in a row?

For the first time all season, the offense has been fun to watch the last two weeks. It would be awesome if the Steelers can keep it up.