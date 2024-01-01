‘It Doesn’t Get Enough Attention’: Richard Sherman Impressed By Mike Tomlin’s Non-Losing Seasons Streak

Not only did Sunday’s 30-23 win on the road over the Seattle Seahawks keep the Pittsburgh Steelers firmly in the race for the AFC playoffs entering the final week of the season, it also clinched yet another non-losing season for head coach Mike Tomlin.

At 9-7, Tomlin is guaranteed to not have a losing season for the 17th year in a row, which is a rather remarkable streak. To go 17 years coaching at the highest level and never have a losing season seems unfathomable. Yet, Tomlin has done it.

For many, the record is a bit overblown, especially considering the fact that the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. But for former NFL cornerback and current analyst Richard Sherman, the streak doesn’t get enough attention.

Appearing on the latest version of his podcast, “The Richard Sherman Podcast”, Sunday night, Sherman had a ton of praise for the Steelers’ longtime head coach.

“Mike Tomlin and these Pittsburgh Steelers just find a way every single season near the end of the year, they find a way to get it done, to execute, to win these games,” Sherman said, according to audio via the show. “And he has done it again. His 17th straight season of not having a losing season. He is guaranteed another winning season for the 17th time out of 17. It’s incredible, and I don’t think it gets enough credit.

“I don’t think it gets enough attention, how incredible that record is. He’s doing it with now Mason Rudolph. He’s done it with three different quarterbacks, [Mitch] Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and now Mason Rudolph.”

Somehow, someway, the Steelers do find a way to win games late in the season under Tomlin, sometimes in improbable fashion, extending the streak.

I’m sure a number of eyes just rolled reading that, and that’s perfectly understandable. The talk about the streak, never having a losing record in the regular season and all that can be exhausting for many, especially with the lack of playoff success. But there has to be recognition of how incredible the streak truly is.

The Steelers have never “lost” under Tomlin. The Steelers have played just two meaningless games in Tomlin’s era. How many teams can say that, especially in a 17-year span? Not many.

Year after year, regardless of injuries, personnel and more, Tomlin and the Steelers find a way to have at least a .500 record and be in the playoff picture. That’s commendable. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, though, and that’s perfectly fine.

Fact of the matter remains though: the Steelers are always relevant and playing meaningful games under Tomlin. That’s hard to do in today’s NFL.

Maybe it needs more attention, like Sherman believes. Maybe it doesn’t. But Tomlin is in the record books for his consistency during an era in which players come and go year after year. That’s hard to do, period.