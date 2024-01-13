How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Bills

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

THOSE PICKING THE STEELERS

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Bills (32-20)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Bills (27-13)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Bills (27-13)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Bills (24-16)

Sam Farmer/Los Angeles Times: Bills (27-16)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Bills (27-17)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Bills

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Bills (24-10)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Bills (27-13)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Bills (24-7)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Bills

Nate Davis/USA Today: Bills (17-10)

THOSE PICKING THE BILLS

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (17-14)

Totals:

Those Picking The Steelers: 1

Those Picking The Bills: 12

Quick Notes

– Dave Bryan on his own island. Call of the century if the Steelers pull off the upset. Should note Pat McAfee picked the Steelers to cover (but Bills to win), while Skip Bayless picked Pittsburgh outright and Ryan Clark…maybe picked the Steelers, depending on when you watched.

– This will be the fourth playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are 2-1 in those games, though they haven’t seen each other in the postseason since the 1995-1996 season.

– Since 2013, only one team who has been double-digit underdogs pulled off the upset, the 2019 Tennessee Titans over the Baltimore Ravens.

– Since Week 12, the Steelers and Bills rank first and second in rushing attempts. Pittsburgh with 231, Buffalo with 220.

– Combined, the two teams are on an eight-game winning streak. The Bills won their last five, the Steelers their last three. They’re two of the four longest active winning streaks in the NFL. Buffalo’s five is first in the league followed by the Los Angeles Rams’ four, then the Steelers and Green Bay Packers who have won their last three.

– Pittsburgh’s allowed 35-plus points in their last four playoff losses, giving up at least 40 in their last three. They’re the two longest postseason streaks in NFL history. Buffalo scored 34 and 10 points in their two playoff games last year.

– The Bills’ defense has forced 14 fumbles this season. Pittsburgh’s defense has 19.

– Finally, Buffalo is 6-6 in one-possession games this year. Pittsburgh is 9-2, the NFL’s best record of the year. But the Bills won five games this season by more than one score. Pittsburgh? Just once, 34-11 over Cincinnati in Week 16.