Former Steelers CB William Gay Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB William Gay will go from playing on Sundays to coaching on Saturdays. Transitioning into the coaching world since hanging up his cleats in 2018, Gay announced on Instagram Saturday night he’s been hired by Texas as a Senior Analyst, primarily working with defensive backs.

Gay had previously teased a new job opportunity.

A fifth round pick in Mike Tomlin’s first draft class in 2007, Gay was often criticized early in his career. But his play evened out and he became a smart and solid cornerback with a nose for the end zone with five career pick-sixes, tying Rod Woodson for the most in Steelers’ history.

Gay played for the Steelers from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2013 to 2017, spending a year with the Arizona Cardinals in 2012. In Pittsburgh, Gay appeared in 160 games, starting 86, with 11 interceptions and six total sacks. He’s stayed close with the franchise since his playing career ended, including attending at least one Steelers’ game this season, catching up with Charlie Batch and Brett Keisel.

Texas is far from his first coaching opportunity. In 2019, he interned with the Steelers and in 2020, he briefly joined Missouri State’s staff, though he left shortly thereafter to focus on his family. Last summer, he was hired by the Dallas Cowboys as part of the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship, spending the summer with the team.

The Longhorns are coming off a strong 12-2 season, finishing sixth in the AP’s final polling. Their season ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals, 37-31 to Washington, but with QB Quinn Ewers returning, they figure to remain one of college football’s top teams.