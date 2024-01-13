Food Fight: Buffalo Restaurant Bans Pittsburgh Dish Ahead Of Playoff Game

Like the weather, the Food Wars of 2024 are intensifying. In response to places in Pittsburgh banning Buffalo Sauce until after Sunday’s (assuming the game is actually played Sunday, that is) Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, one New York restaurant is making a change to one item on the menu.

Earlier this week, Papi Grande’s in Buffalo announced they’ve removed their “Pittsburgh Taco” and replaced it with the “Mafia Taco,” a nod to Bills’ fans dubbed “Bills Mafia.”

Steelers’ fans who saw the post made their way to the comments section to show their support for Pittsburgh. And if you’re wondering what a “Pittsburgh Taco” is, it’s apparently comes with Cajun tossed fries for the city that puts fries on sandwiches, salads, and everything else.

Initially, Bubba’s Burghers announced they were banning Buffalo Sauce from their chicken wings until after the Wild Card game had been concluded. It was met with pushback, even from Pittsburghers, but it’s part of the playoff’s fun quirks.

The Steelers and Bills are meeting in the playoffs for the first time since the 1990s. Now, it’s just a question of when they’ll play and, by extension, how long these items will be off the menu.

As of now, the game remains for Sunday at 1 PM/EST, but with the weather forecast for Orchard Park looking increasingly dangerous, pushing the game back to Monday can’t be ruled out. It’s doubtful the location of the game would be moved, despite earlier-week reports indicating Cleveland could be an alternative. Robbing Buffalo of a home game in the playoffs would be a severe consequence when the NFL could likely wait another 24 hours for the worst of the blizzard to pass. And with Monday being a national holiday, most fans should still be able to attend.

This game has plenty on the line. Can Buffalo begin a Super Bowl run? Can Pittsburgh snap their playoff drought? Which city will hold bragging rights? And maybe most important of all – when can you get some Buffalo Chicken Dip in Pittsburgh?