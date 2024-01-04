Ex-Steelers OG Kevin Dotson Among NFL’s Best Bargains, Could Earn $13 Million Per Year As Free Agent

For the Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ trash was their treasure. After free agency signings of Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, it became clear that OG Kevin Dotson was on his way out of Pittsburgh. The question was just to where. His destination became the Los Angeles, shipped out west for Day Three pick swaps. All he’s done since is become one of football’s best guards and set himself up for a mega payday this March.

Dotson was included on former NFL agent Joel Corry’s CBS Sports list of best contracts of the year, playing out the final season of his rookie deal at great value for the Rams. Corry also noted that Dotson took a pay cut as part of the trade with the ability to earn them back through incentives.

“Dotson reworked his contract as a part of the trade. Scheduled to make an unsecured $2.743 million this season, Dotson reduced his pay to a fully guaranteed $2.25 million. An additional $1 million can be earned through incentives.

Dotson was brought in to provide the Rams offensive line depth after taking all 1,160 of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps last season at left guard. He has thrived at right guard since being inserted in the starting lineup four games into the season. Pass protection has typically been Dotson’s strength. His run-blocking is much improved this season. Dotson was a penalty waiting to happen in 2022. He was flagged 12 times with 11 of the infractions being accepted. Dotson has only been penalized twice this season.”

His turnaround has been remarkable though perhaps not surprising. Talented but not a strong scheme fit in Pittsburgh, the Steelers moved him to left guard despite Dotson spending his entire college career on the right side. Now back at right guard, Dotson recently acknowledged it’s played a key role in his success.

Per Pro Football Focus metrics, Dotson is the second-highest rated guard in football and the third-best run blocker. It sets him up to be one of the top free agent offensive linemen come March. According to Corry, he’ll get paid well with a projected contract similar to four-year, $52 million deal that Ben Powers signed with the Denver Broncos last offseason. With a rising salary cap, assuming that Dotson bests that contract, it’d make him one of the 10 highest-paid guards in the NFL.

While it’s an ugly look for the Steelers, they at least replaced Dotson with Seumalo, who has been an upgrade over Dotson’s 2022 play. Along the offensive line, the Steelers will consider upgrading at center and one of their tackle spots, depending on their positional outlook for Broderick Jones.