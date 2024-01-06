ESPN: Kenny Pickett Is ‘Still The Starting Quarterback,’ According To Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding the hot hand of QB Mason Rudolph for a third-straight start. Last week, Kenny Pickett’s health was a convenient out for Mike Tomlin to continue starting Rudolph, but this week he had to make the uncomfortable decision to bench the former first-round pick.

Regardless of who is playing this week, it appears that Tomlin is still referring to Pickett as the starting quarterback, something that was reflected on the team’s weekly depth chart at the beginning of the week. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge said on the NFL Countdown that Pickett is still viewed as the starter.

“On the Steelers’ side of things, they’re talking about their quarterback situation. Riding the hot hand with Mason Rudolph,” Rutledge said. “Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin said, is still the starting quarterback.”

There have been numerous members of the media weighing in on what it would take for Rudolph to overtake Pickett as the starter long-term. Today’s game, and the possible playoff berth that could come along with a win, would be a first step. Assuming they get in and Rudolph plays well, it would be reasonable to assume he would continue starting in the playoffs. So why are they sticking with Rudolph for now?

“Mason Rudolph has given them a better chance to win,” Rutledge said. “He’s put up points, he’s moved the ball. And Jaylen Warren, the running back for the Steelers, told me that they feel like Rudolph’s just playing carefree. He’s playing with house money. He’s not a guy that’s second-guessing himself.”

More than anything, calling Pickett the starter seems to be referring to the long-term outlook of the position. Obviously that is not the reality with Rudolph currently starting over a healthy Pickett, but it serves as more of a tip of the cap from Tomlin to Pickett that he will continue getting more opportunities to lead the team in the future.

As was the case with Pickett losing his job in the first place, an injury can occur on any given play, so Pickett could find himself playing at a moment’s notice. With a win, and some outside help on Sunday, the Steelers could find themselves in the AFC playoffs with an opportunity to rewrite the story of their 2023 season.