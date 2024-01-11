Elandon Roberts: Steelers Have ‘Full Confidence’ In Markus Golden, Nick Herbig Without T.J. Watt

Losing star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is a massive blow for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Highmark Stadium.

Without Watt, the Steelers are just 1-10 all-time.

This time, though, the Steelers have good, consistent depth, which has the team feeling quite confident even without the services of the potential Defensive Player of the Year in Watt.

That includes the combination of veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig at outside linebacker to replace Watt, at least for one week.

Those two have the full backing of their teammates, especially inside linebacker Elandon Roberts. Speaking to reporters Thursday from inside the locker room, Roberts spoke glowingly of Golden and Herbig, stating that nobody in the locker room is blinking when it comes to those two filling in for Watt.

“They’re right next to us every day, you know? I don’t think you can go up to anybody in this locker room and think that they’re blinking because of Markus Golden and…Nick Herbig getting their opportunity,” Roberts said to reporters, according to video via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Twitter. “Don’t get me wrong, we are not taking anything away from T.J. [Watt], but I think even with T.J.’s leadership, he would want us to have full confidence in them guys.”

Elandon Roberts is more than confident in Markus Golden and Nick Herbig’s abilities to step in for TJ Watt: “We are down the defensive player of the year. The defensive player of the year — should be, quote me on that — is out of this game, and I have full confidence in Markus… pic.twitter.com/SoLmKqL1rA — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 11, 2024

The Steelers should have full confidence in the two outside linebackers filling in for Watt. On the season, Golden had four sacks in 230 defensive snaps, while Herbig had three sacks and two forced fumbles in 191 defensive snaps, putting together strong seasons as depth players.

When on the field, the two have been able to consistently get after quarterbacks, generating a total of 15 pressures combined on the season playing behind Watt and standout pass rusher Alex Highsmith.

Though neither has had to start yet this season for the Steelers, both are very familiar with the Steelers’ system and have proven themselves quite capable on the field for the Steelers this season.

Roberts was very clear that he has full confidence in Golden and Herbig.

“We are down the Defensive Player of the Year this week in this game. The…Defensive Player of this Year, should be, quote me on that. …I have full confidence in Markus Golden and Nick [Herbig] to do their job and do it very well,” Roberts added. “…I cherish ’em all because I expect you, just like they expect me, to be ready for each opportunity to get out there.”

It is a tough blow to the Steelers that Watt will be out of the lineup. In the past, the Steelers’ depth behind him at the outside linebacker position hasn’t been good enough. It certainly is good enough this year, though, with the presence of Golden and Herbig on the roster. They can’t replace Watt completely, but the Steelers are in great shape at the position entering the Wild Card Round matchup, even without their star.

That has to be a bit comforting.