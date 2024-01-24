Doug Whaley Doesn’t See Russell Wilson Cooking In Pittsburgh: ‘Not Going To Lead You To The Super Bowl’

Since the end of the 2023 NFL season, one of the biggest topics for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been the quarterback position. While the team is still committed to finding out if Kenny Pickett can be the answer, what we definitely know is that he hasn’t proven that he is the next franchise quarterback. So the attention turns outward to see if there is anyone that could come in.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his thoughts about three quarterbacks the Steelers needed to call teams about, and one of those he talked about was Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson. After all, it wasn’t that long ago when he was on a five-year streak of Pro Bowl nods (2017-21) and even was in the running for AP Offensive Player of the Year along with being named second-team All-Pro (2019.) However, he was traded ahead of 2022 from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos, and his time in Denver has been rocky.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan, former NFL executive Doug Whaley shared his thoughts on Wilson ending up in Pittsburgh. He was less than enthusiastic.

“Let’s say, fictionally, he comes here, has a half-decent year,” Whaley said. “Have you gotten better as a team? He’s not going to lead you to the Super Bowl. And then you still don’t know about Kenny, and then he’s going to be on the last year of his deal, and you’ve got to make a decision if you want to do that fifth-year option, and you’re going to have to make a decision without enough information. And Russell Wilson’s another year, he’s not going to have five years left. I just don’t see how that helps you start gaining traction to your ultimate goal.”

While Wilson has a Super Bowl ring after winning the title in 2013, it’s easy to see why Whaley is less than impressed. During his 10-year career with the Seahawks, Wilson posted a completion percentage of 65 percent in the regular season while throwing 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions with an average of 7.8 yards per attempt.

However, in Denver, Wilson’s numbers have dropped. His completion rate is still good, but it has dipped 1.7 percent to 63.3 percent. He’s throwing touchdowns at a lower rate as well, down from 6.2 percent of the time in Seattle to 4.5 with the Broncos. He’s also throwing interceptions at a slightly higher rate, up to 2.0 percent of his throws from 1.8 with the Seahawks. He’s also averaging 0.7 fewer yards per attempt.

Now, does that mean Wilson would not be an upgrade? No. He’s got a slightly higher completion percentage than Pickett over the last two years (63.3 to 62.6). He throws touchdowns at a much higher rate (4.5 percent versus 1.8 percent for Pickett) while throwing interceptions at only a slightly higher rate (2.0 percent versus Pickett’s 1.8 percent.) He also averages 0.8 more yards per attempt than Pickett (7.1 percent versus Pickett at 6.3 percent.)

Where the problem lies is more with the future than the present. Wilson just finished his 12th NFL season and is 35 years old. As Whaley said, can you imagine Wilson playing five more seasons? You make the Wilson move if you are certain that he is the missing piece for winning the Super Bowl, not simply an attempt to upgrade at quarterback. If he doesn’t propel you into legitimate Super Bowl contention, he’s hindering your future.

Everyone who cheers or works for the Steelers wants to see them succeed. However, we know that the organization prioritizes stability and long-term success. Wilson would absolutely be a short-term addition that prevents you from gaining further information on Pickett. Head coach Mike Tomlin absolutely wants to win right now but not at the cost of the team’s future. It’s why he and the team are prioritizing learning about Pickett and getting him a quality offensive coordinator this offseason. Wilson would throw all of that into chaos and jeopardize the Steelers’ progress toward achieving the organization’s ultimate goal: winning Super Bowls and being a perennial contender.