Diontae Johnson, George Pickens Among Top 10 WRs For 2023 Season, Per ESPN Analytics

The passing attack for the Pittsburgh Steelers was rather inconsistent throughout the 2023 season, featuring three different starting quarterbacks in a scheme that seemed to hinder a downfield passing game.

Despite issues with the scheme and quarterback play, the Steelers still fielded a pair of top 10 wide receivers in the NFL this season, at least according to ESPN analytics.

Veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson and second-year pro George Pickens landed inside ESPN Analytics’ top 10 receivers rankings for the 2023 season.

Johnson landed at No. 7, while Pickens checked in at No. 8. Johnson and Pickens finished ahead of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell inside the top 10.

The ESPN Analytics rankings are based on three metrics, leading to an overall score. Those three metrics are open, catch and YAC. The ratings for the three metrics, which are updated weekly, use player-tracking data from NFL Next Gen Stats to evaluate every route a pass catcher runs and scores his performance in three phases of the game, from 0 to 99.

For more on the metrics ESPN Analytics uses, read here.

Johnson, who finished the 2023 season with 51 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns, graded out at 78 in open, which was 11th in the NFL. Allen was the top receiver in the open metric from ESPN. Johnson was also 24th in catch at just 66, while San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk, who had two touchdowns in the 49ers’ season-opening win over the Steelers, was the NFL’s top WR in the catch metric.

Johnson also posted a 57 score in YAC, which was tied for 22nd in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel was the NFL’s top WR in the YAC metric at 83.

Pickens, who had a strong second NFL season with 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, tied for 20th in the open metric with Seattle’s Tyler Lockett at 70, while he finished tied for 14th in the catch metric with San Francisco’s George Kittle, Arizona’s Trey McBride and Buffalo’s Khalil Shakir at 72.

Pickens also posted a 56 in YAC, which was tied for 25th in the NFL with Las Vegas’ Michael Mayer.

Coming into the season, Pickens wanted to improve as a route runner and a playmaker after the catch. He did that — and then some — in Year Two.

All those metrics added up to a top-10 season in the NFL for both Johnson and Pickens, which is rather surprising considering how much the Steelers’ offense struggled in the passing game. But that shows just how good the WR duo is. Now, the Steelers just need consistent play at quarterback.

The pieces are in place.