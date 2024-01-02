Depot After Dark: Rudolph Autographs Baby, T.J. Watt Helps Gender Reveal, Official League Merger

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 1.

Rudolph Signing Babies

Steelers’ Nation loves Mason Rudolph. Once booed and often forgotten, Rudolph has led the Steelers to two straight wins…and into the fanbase’s heart.

As captured by the Steelers’ social media crew, Rudolph was asked and obliged to sign the back of a baby’s Najee Harris jersey following the win.

Absolutely ma'am I would love to sign your baby! pic.twitter.com/Vz0dsAU5GD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 1, 2024

And you can hear fans congratulate Rudolph for another fine performance. He’ll get the nod and try to lead the Steelers into the playoffs with a win over the Baltimore Ravens at their place on Saturday (while also needing help to get in).

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Watt Helps Gender Reveal

In other Steelers’ game baby news, T.J. Watt helped out with a gender reveal prior to Sunday’s kickoff. As tweeted by the team, a fan held a sign saying, “T.J. Watt, will you please help with my gender reveal?!”

And Watt took part, unfolding a piece of paper to reveal it was a boy. That’s going to be one heck of a story for that future child.

Official League Merger

The USFL and XFL revealed the name of their new merged league. The United Football League, better known as the UFL. And while reported for weeks, here are the eight surviving teams for this new league.

The eight franchises of the newly merged UFL as announced by @TheRock and Dany Garcia! • Arlington Renegades

• Houston Roughnecks

• San Antonio Brahmas

• St. Louis Battlehawks • Birmingham Stallions

• D.C. Defenders

• Michigan Panthers

• Memphis Showboats pic.twitter.com/XPZdh3NSvD — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2024

Weirdly, it doesn’t appear the league has a UFL Twitter account yet. Something you’d think would’ve been part of their unveiling.

Though it’s been suspected and reported for almost months, the Pittsburgh Maulers officially said goodbye through their Twitter account. The UFL is set to kick off on March 30.

Locker Room Celebration

We know what happened along the stadium seats Saturday. What about what went down in the locker room following Pittsburgh’s big win? While there isn’t any video from the team, the Steelers’ Instagram account shared a bunch of snapshots showing the team celebrating their victory. Great photos of Patrick Peterson, Isaac Seumalo, Markus Golden, and Nick Herbig.

You can click through the shots below. And bet that it was one fun plane ride back home to Pittsburgh.