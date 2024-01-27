Depot After Dark: Ref Makes SB History, Hamlin Comeback Player, Mark Andrews Returns

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 26.

Ref Makes Super Bowl History

Terry Killens won’t be the headline of next month’s Super Bowl. But he will make history. Killens will be the first person to ever play in and officiate a Super Bowl. As outlined by WCPO in Cincinnati, Killens was selected Tuesday as one of the referees for next month’s big game.

Killens played in a Super Bowl as a linebacker for the Tennessee Titans in 2000, the Titans losing 23-16 to the St. Louis Rams after WR Kevin Dyson was tackled 1-yard short of the goal line on the final play of the game. Killens also threw one of the key blocks in the Music City Miracle.

Killens will be the Super Bowl’s umpire. Bill Vinovich will serve as the head referee, becoming the first referee to do so three times. You can see the entire crew at the link here.



Hamlin Comeback Player

Buffalo Bills safety and Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin has been selected as the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2023 Comeback Player of the Year.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been selected as Comeback Player of the Year by @PFWAwriters. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 26, 2024

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in last year’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Bills. Revived on the field, he recovered and returned to football this summer, making the Bills’ roster and spending the entire year with the team. Though active in only five regular-season games, the fact he’s alive to tell his story – let alone play football again – is incredible.

Hamlin logged 13 defensive snaps in Buffalo’s Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mark Andrews Returns

The lone AFC North team still playing football is the Baltimore Ravens. And they’re getting some help for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Andrews was officially activated off injured reserve earlier today, returning from a knee injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens activate TE Mark Andrews from IR, will play in AFC Championship game. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/hF4Fe7EWPa — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2024

Andrews suffered a gruesome injury in the first half of that game and was seemingly lost for the season. But his prognosis was slightly better than initially expected and the Ravens maintained a posture that Andrews could return if they made a playoff run. They have and he’s back as Baltimore looks to get past the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday evening.

In 10 games this season, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns.