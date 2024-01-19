Depot After Dark: Pittsburgh Dad Reacts, Martavis Bryant Back To Dallas, Peacock Ratings

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 18.

Pittsburgh Dad On Playoff Loss

For the final time of the Steelers’ season, Pittsburgh Dad reacts to the team’s Wild-Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. He’s just as mad as you are.

“I give the Steelers a few hours of my time. And they give me my life’s purpose.”

Like everyone else, he’ll have to wait until August to see the Steelers play again. This is a short video but with some great jokes and old TV/movie references for those above a certain age.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Martavis Bryant Re-Signs With Dallas

After returning to the NFL midseason, Martavis Bryant will spend the offseason on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster. The team signed him to a Reserve/Futures deal earlier this week. The Cowboys signed him in early November, and he spent nearly two months on the practice squad before being released late in the year.

According to reporter Michael Gehlken, Bryant “made a lasting impression.” He did not appear in any regular-season games and will try to take advantage of a full offseason and training camp over the summer. Bryant, 32, last appeared in an NFL game in 2018 with the Las Vegas Raiders before the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

WR Martavis Bryant made a lasting impression on the Cowboys: He is expected to sign a Reserve/Future contract Wednesday, a person familiar with situation said. Bryant spent several weeks on practice squad before team released him Jan. 4 in a numbers crunch. Bryant back for 2024. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2024

Peacock Ratings

For Wild Card weekend, the Saturday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins was shown exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Unless you were in a local market, the game wasn’t shown on television. While many (understandably) complained about the decision, the ratings indicate that the league won’t change course.

As announced by Mike Tirico on Sunday, over 23 million people watched the Chiefs-Dolphins game. While those numbers are roughly 10 million lower than the postseason games shown on network TV, it’s still a strong number and according to the NBC report, the most streamed event in American history.

NBC celebrates the Peacock game, calling it the "most streamed event ever" with 23 million viewers and thanking Roger Goodell and the NFL. Mike Tirico calls it "A milestone moment in media and sports history." NBC also thanks you for your subscription fee. pic.twitter.com/WGJQMRzVP2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

Given its overall success, it’s likely that the NFL will continue this model next season. And going forward will continue to drive games to streaming services, already hosting most Thursday night contests on Amazon. This toothpaste isn’t being put back into the tube.