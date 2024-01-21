Depot After Dark: More Ex-Steelers In UFL, HOF Exhibit Opens, Super Bowl Anniversary

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Former Steelers Added To UFL

While not drafted, a number of former Pittsburgh Steelers have been added to United Football League rosters. Notable names include former DL Carlos Davis and CB Mark Gilbert, who both will play for the Birmingham Stallions next season. The UFL PR account on Twitter announced the roster additions.

The United Football League, the premier spring football league, has agreed to terms with 42 players for the upcoming 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/HPMgieKmMt — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) January 20, 2024

Other players who have at least spent time with Pittsburgh include S Scott Nelson, OL Jarrid Williams, TE Alize Mack and RB John Lovett, who will all suit up for the San Antonio Brahmas, led by head coach Wade Phillips, when the league kicks off this spring. A number of other former Steelers, including RB Jaylen Samuels, will also play in the UFL this season.



Steelers Hall Of Fame Exhibit Opens

A new exhibit honoring the legacy of the Pittsburgh Steelers opened today at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the institution put out a cool video on Twitter to celebrate the Steelers and announce the exhibit’s opening.

We're proud to unveil A Legacy Forged In Black & Gold at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This new exhibit honors the rich history of the @steelers, opening as we approach the 50th anniversary of Pittsburgh's first Super Bowl later this year. More Info: https://t.co/sZioX1gEs6 pic.twitter.com/9g84aXppkz — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 20, 2024

The Steelers are the first team honored in what is a limited-run exhibit that features all six of the team’s Lombardi Trophies and the busts of all 27 of the team’s Hall of Famers, in addition to memorabilia associated with the team. The exhibit ends on February 19 and there will also be special chalk talks and autograph sessions from team legends for the weekends when it is open.

Super Bowl XIV Anniversary

With the Pittsburgh Steelers season ending on Monday with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, we’ll look back on some happier times. Today is the 34th anniversary of Pittsburgh’s win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl, and NFL historian Kevin Gallagher put out this beautiful picture on Twitter to commemorate the anniversary.

Super Bowl XIV, today in 1980 The vibrant golden colors of the #Rams and #Steelers, the end zones adorned in yellow paint, the setting late-afternoon Pasadena sun… All of it makes for some of NFL history's most beautiful imagery. pic.twitter.com/ccTClbnb96 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 20, 2024

Pittsburgh won their fourth Super Bowl title with a 31-19 win over the Rams, with Terry Bradshaw winning Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh’s wide receiver duo of Lynn Swann and John Stallworth combined for 8 receptions for 200 yards in the victory. 12 Hall of Famers, including 10 Steelers, played in the game, which was the final Super Bowl victory for Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain dynasty. The Steelers would win their next ring in Super Bowl XL over the Seattle Seahawks.