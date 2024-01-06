Depot After Dark: Harris/Warren Commercial, Kerry Collins Remembers, Chipotle Chirps

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 5.

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren Star In New Commercial

Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren star in a new commercial for Dollar General. In the commercial, Harris shows up with wings and Bounty paper towels. The two talk about whether they prefer drums or flats and their preferred method for eating wings, and talk about how paper towels are essential when you’re having wings. It’s a fun watch, but I can’t say Dollar General is going to be my preferred spot to get wings.

Kerry Collins Jokes About Polamalu Hit

After the video of a man attacking the judge during his sentencing went viral, some people had some fun with it. Barstool Sports tweeted out a video comparing the jump to attack the judge to the play Troy Polamalu made against the Titans in 2010.

Troy Polamalu looks back on one of the most memorable plays of his career. His goal line leap over the line against the Titans. "I kind of, I guess, took a calculated risk there and thank God it ended up working out well." #Steelers https://t.co/G3v4EF8G8u pic.twitter.com/LNXA70HhMi — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 17, 2021

Collins responded to the tweet and just said “Been There.”

It’s a funny tweet by Collins and brings back fond memories of one of the best plays in the Steelers’ history. It’s also one of the best plays of Polamalu’s career, one full of awesome plays. The two incidents actually look pretty similar, but the difference is Polamalu’s play came in the context of a football game, while this particular incident came in a courtroom during legal proceedings. Needless to say, the attack did not help the man’s case, and he now faces 13 new charges.

Baldy On Rookies

Brian Baldinger broke down some of the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class during an appearance on NFL Total Access today, and Baldinger is impressed with how the team’s rookies have stepped up during their latest two-game win streak.

“A big part has been what the rookie class has been doing,” Baldinger said when asked about the evolution of Pittsburgh’s roster. “Their contributions can’t be undermined.”

Baldinger has been positive about the Steelers’ rookie class all season, and he did a great breakdown of Nick Herbig’s fourth-quarter strip sack of Geno Smith earlier this week. You can watch the full segment with Baldinger below.

"This rookie class is notable. And when you can get that kind of lift at this time of year…I think you can look for the contributions again." A Baldy Breakdown on the Steelers youthful rejuvenation. @BaldyNFL | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/SaQxqT45Zh — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) January 6, 2024

Not A New Assignment For Brad Allen

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported today that referee Brad Allen and his crew are working the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He takes issue with the wording by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Allen was “back on national television” after receiving heavy criticism for missed calls at the end of the Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys Week 17 game.

It’s not a major surprise that Allen and his crew received their assignment weeks ago, as regular season games aren’t decided on a per-week basis like playoff games are. It also helps crews plan their travel ahead of time, and the game wasn’t guaranteed to be a national television game. It could’ve been put in any Week 18 time slot, but it was given the 4:30 spot on ESPN, making it a national game for Allen and crew.

Regardless, there’s no doubt all eyes will be on the crew after their performance last week and other sub-standard performances throughout the season.

Chipotle Chirps

The official Chipotle social media account took a shot at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett today, in a since-deleted tweet, writing “can’t spell pickett without bust.” The tweet came after Chipotle tweeted, “can’t spell celebrate without ate,” in reference to the USA World Junior Hockey team winning the World Junior Championships, which prompted a reply from @kennypmuse that read, “can’t spell greedy without giving your fans a bogo.”

I think Kenny’s gonna start eating at Moe’s. Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/ISVROm782k — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 5, 2024

That prompted the chirp from Chipotle, and it’s a tweet that might not prove to be false. Pickett hasn’t looked the part of a first-round quarterback over the past two years, and he’s currently serving as Mason Rudolph’s backup.