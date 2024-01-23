Depot After Dark: British Guys React To Hines Ward, Suggs Fined Vs Steelers, Herbig Bobbleheads

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 22.

British Guys Watch Hines Ward

If you’re terminally online like I am, you’ve probably seen an assortment of “react” videos on the Internet. Especially “people from other countries or different cultures watching something.” In this case, two British guys watching Hines Ward highlights.

Will they be impressed? Will they understand what’s going on? Click and find out.

Suggs Fined

Former Baltimore Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs joined Kay Adams Monday morning and told the story of being fined by the NFL for his Bane entrance in a 2017 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s the Steelers. You know I gotta bring out something for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s our rival,” he told Adams on Up & Adams.

He told Adams he was fined over $10,000 for the intro, but he was especially upset at the NFL’s hypocrisy.

“The props are fun until the NFL fines you for it. And then uses you in all their promotional videos.”

It was a fine and a loss. Suggs’ attempt to get the Baltimore crowd hyped failed as Pittsburgh won in controlling fashion, 26-9. Suggs finished the day with one tackle and zero sacks. Maybe his team should’ve come out dressed up as a defense instead.

Herbig Bobbleheads

Nick and Nate Herbig now have bobbleheads of the funny photo they took this summer wearing Steelers overalls. Herbig shared the photo to his Instagram story Sunday night. And they turned out pretty good. Both joining Pittsburgh this summer, Nate through free agency and Nick through the draft, both made positive impacts on the team and seem to be great guys for the locker room. They know how to have a little fun, too.