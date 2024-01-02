Controversial Ref Brad Allen To Officiate Steelers-Ravens Game

If there’s one referees name everyone knows this week, it’s Brad Allen. The head official in Saturday’s controversial game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, which ended in confusion and debate over which Lions offensive tackle was reporting eligible, Allen will now be the head ref for Saturday’s finale between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Brad Allen will be the referee for the Week 18 Saturday afternoon game between the Steelers and the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/TqB2zp91rk — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 2, 2024

Allen came under intense criticism for handling the Lions’ potential game-winning two-point play. He reported Lions OT Dan Skipper as eligible instead of No. 68 Taylor Decker, whom QB Jared Goff completed his pass to for a successful two-point try that would’ve won them the game. Instead, the play was wiped out by penalty, the refs ruling that Decker didn’t report, making the team’s formation and Decker’s catch illegal. The Lions ultimately failed to convert their following two-point try, losing to the Cowboys, 20-19.

It was far from the only questionable call. Maybe even more blatant of a miss came earlier in the game. With Dallas trying to run out the clock, TE Peyton Henderson was flagged for tripping, even though replay shows it was Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson who stuck his foot out.

Here is video of that initial first-down play, reviewed by ESPN, showing that Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — not Cowboys TE Hendershot — should have been the one flagged for attempting to trip Tony Pollard. Instead, Dallas penalized. pic.twitter.com/fkCuF3ChW6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023

Since, there’s been speculation, though no confirmation, that Allen will be penalized for this national moment, meaning he might not officiate the postseason. That’s generally the “punishment” for officials who don’t grade out well during the year.

Now, Allen will be the head man for a critical Steelers game as their playoff hopes hang in the balance. And you can be sure Steelers players will make it crystal clear if any linemen report eligible in this game.

Allen has been an NFL referee since 2014. After spending eight years in college, the NFL named him Crew Chief in his first season, a highly unusual move. This will be the first game this year Allen has officiated a Steelers’ game. The last one he refereed for came last year, a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh was penalized eight times for 70 yards while Cincinnati was flagged six times for 44 yards.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST, a nationally televised game that will certainly refer back to Allen and last week’s officiating.