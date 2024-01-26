Colin Cowherd’s Show Makes Another Graphic Gaffe, Misspells Chuck Noll’s Name

We’re the first to admit our spelling mistakes. But in fairness, we do a lot more writing around here than the graphic team over at The Herd. You’ll want to break out the red pen for this one.

In a conversation about Super Bowl coaches on Thursday’s edition of Colin Cowherd’s show, attention turned away from Andy Reid climbing the leaderboard to the curious names he was tied with.

Among coaches on the list? The Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Chuck Knoll.” And who could forget about Buffalo Bills legendary coach “Mark Levy?”

The folks over at Funhouse caught the error and posted it to Twitter.

Two unfortunate typos. Of course, it should be “Chuck Noll” and “Marv Levy.” Two coaches with two completely different Super Bowl outcomes. Noll won all four of his, turning the Steelers into a dynasty. Levy? He lost all four in consecutive fashion, 1990-1993. Still, both deserve to have their name spelled correctly on a national show that isn’t writing novels daily.

This weekend, Reid will look to break out of that clump of coaches with four Super Bowl appearances. A win over the Baltimore Ravens would send Reid, 2-2 so far in his career, to his fifth Big Game. If Reid can win his third, it’d put him on a short list of coaches who can make that claim. He’d join Bill Belichick (six), Noll (four), and Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs, who each won three.

For Cowherd’s show, this is hardly the first notable mistake he and his team have made. Last August, Cowherd included QB Dwayne Haskins on a list of quarterbacks who would never win a Super Bowl, glossing over the tragedy of Haskins’ death earlier that year. Incorrect spelling of Noll’s and Levy’s name isn’t as egregious as that mistake but a gaffe all the same.

Last February, Cowherd told the New York Post that he doesn’t focus his show on perfection.

“I’m looking to do a show that is nimble and moves really quickly, and because of that, I’m gonna have turnovers and miss a few more shots,” he said via Awful Announcing. “But we’re gonna move you through a lot of stuff. I want to keep your eyes moving.”

Mistakes happen. We all make them. But in this case, everyone’s eyes were fixed on the two big errors shown on screen instead of the point Cowherd was attempting to make.