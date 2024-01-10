Bears GM Says Pending Free Agent CB Jaylon Johnson ‘Is Not Going To Go Anywhere’

For Pittsburgh Steelers fans hoping to target Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on the open market in free agency, the Bears’ front office has other plans. In his year-end press conference, Chicago GM Ryan Poles indicated the team has no plans to let Johnson hit free agency.

“We have really good communication,” he said via the Bears’ YouTube channel. “The big thing was to take a break here after the season. We’ll start talks again. We feel really good about the situation. Jaylon is not going to go anywhere.”

While it’s clear Chicago would like to work out a long-term deal with Johnson, these comments also indicate the organization’s willingness to use the franchise tag if an extension can’t be reached. Today also confirmed Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will be with the team for 2024, the Bears announcing Eberflus would stay while the team fired several members of their offensive coaching staff.

Had he hit free agency, Johnson would’ve been among the top names available. The Steelers were reportedly interested in him at the trade deadline, a moment where it seemed possible or likely Chicago would deal him, but the Bears ultimately turned down offers and kept Johnson. With size, ball skills, and youth at just 25 years old by the fall, he would’ve been a solid pairing next to CB Joey Porter Jr., who has emerged as the Steelers No. 1 corner. A 2023 Pro Bowler, Johnson picked off four passes this year while breaking up ten others.

But barring something changing over the next two months, Johnson will remain in Chicago either with a long-term deal or via the franchise tag.

It’ll leave Pittsburgh exploring other options to find a corner opposite Porter. Perhaps that will come through the draft where the class appears to be strong at the position. Internally, Levi Wallace is a pending free agent, Patrick Peterson’s days of playing on the outside could be over, and rookies Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. will have plenty to prove in the summer.

Pittsburgh will have to balance their needs at corner with other positions like center, offensive tackle, and potentially others like strong safety, inside linebacker, and slot receiver.