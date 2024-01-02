Baltimore Ravens Week 18 Estimated Tuesday Injury Report: Four Players Listed As DNP

The Baltimore Ravens released their first injury report ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, and the Ravens had four players estimated to miss practice. As the Ravens did not practice, the report is just an estimation of participation if they had practiced.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan posted the report on Twitter.

The most notable DNP was WR Zay Flowers, who only practiced in a limited capacity last week as he deals with a calf injury. Flowers had three catches for 106 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, so the calf shouldn’t be a major issue if he suits up this week. Also estimated to be out were CB Marlon Humphrey, also dealing with a calf injury, LB Malik Harrison (groin) and DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle).

The Ravens had seven players estimated to be limited, among them S Kyle Hamilton with a knee injury. Hamilton did not play against the Dolphins in Week 17 after suffering the injury a week prior, and Baltimore may opt to be cautious and hold him out of Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs already clinched. Also limited were CB Arthur Maulet (hip), a former Steeler, LBs Del’Shawn Phillips and Patrick Queen, who are both dealing with shoulder injuries, and OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf).

CB Brandon Stephens (ankle) and G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) were the other two players estimated to be limited.

It remains to be seen how Baltimore will handle Saturday’s game with its playoff status already settled. The Ravens could rest starters and be more cautious when it comes to injuries, but given their rivalry with the Steelers, they could look to play spoiler and make Pittsburgh’s path to the playoffs harder. We’ll likely find out what they plan do later this week.