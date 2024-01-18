Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

BananasFoster:

Hey Alex,

Thought the press conference was open and honest. Couple things I’d like your take on- Why do you think Andy was not mentioned as being a part of the OC search committee? Don’t put too much stock into MT saying Kenny will be QB1 going into camp. Think he’s just saying that publicly to appease Kenny. If Mason goes elsewhere- where do you see the competition coming from, FA, trade or draft? And when do you think they announce the OC hiring? And how much of a say will the new OC have in the starting QB? Can’t imagine an OC worth his weight will be too happy about working with KP and maybe Mason. Will Steelers Depot have a list of OC candidates that make sense on the parameters MT gave?

Alex: It was. More open and less hostile than I expected, to be honest. I think Pittsburgh keeps that circle tight. Weidl plays a role, I’m sure, but it’s always been GM/HC/Rooney. Weidl was brought in to help on the personnel side since that isn’t Khan’s direct strength and main background.

No, I think he’s being honest. My view is that want to re-sign Rudolph and have him and Pickett compete to start in camp. When he says he believes their starter is on the roster, I think he’s being earnest. Whether or not that’s an agreeable response is a different story.

If Rudolph leaves, I think they go find a vet. Not going to spend top dollar on a QB and a 3rd/4th round rookie isn’t going to be enough proven/trusted competition.

As for the OC, they’ll be patient. Gotta get this hire right. I’d say around the first week of February. That was the timeline when Haley, the only outside OC hire of the last 20 years, occurred. I imagine the new OC will be agreeable to whatever plan Tomlin/the team has at QB. That’ll be part of the interview process and decision on who they hire.

We will have that list, yes. One of the top things I plan to work on.

Keeg:

Alex,

With the draft upcoming I’d be interested to hear your ranking of these specific team needs. Taking into account positional value as it relates to draft position and value at the pick.

RT

C

CB

DL

ILB

Alex: I don’t usually have clear-cut rankings. More like buckets of big need vs medium need vs depth vs nothing.

Right tackle seems open assuming they push Jones back to left tackle. And I hope that they do. Center, it looks like a solid class and they need a short and long-term option. Cornerback, No. 2 opposite Porter is wide open. D-line is a really big need for me, probably still more than most with Heyward’s age, lack of depth, and how losing Cam really sunk this group this year. I’m not above using a second round pick on the position.

Inside linebacker, still don’t see the long-term guy but if Holcomb can be ready for camp and with Roberts and Robinson in Year Three (and maybe Kwon gets signed in camp again just to see how he looks?) it’s less important right now.

JohnB: Site related question. How is the traffic when the season ends? Like day after the loss to Bills, is there a huge spike? Because peoples curiosity of state of the franchise…or does it fall off because the season ends?

Alex: It just depends on what point of the offseason it is. Free agency, draft, those are busy times similar to in-season. In the middle of February when there’s not much happening? Obviously not as strong as when they’re playing the game. But the fun part is it can be, in some ways, pretty unpredictable. And with how the news cycle has become so constant, there’s no crazy drop-off. And you guys have all been faithful and loyal to the site to make each year and practically each month of this past year better than the last. We are grateful for it.

Daniel Moon: Hey Alex,

If you have a choice between a center and a right tackle in the 2nd round, what would be your pick and why

Alex: It’s hard to answer that because you’re always looking at people, not just positions. And the details obviously matter. But if I had equal grades on the two, I would lean right tackle. I want Jones back at LT and there really isn’t much else at RT to even turn to right now. You could give Moore a try but he’s not comfortable there. I don’t think it’s gonna go well. It’s not going great on the left side and that’s his natural position he’s been at for six-plus years. Centers, maybe a little easier to find, little less draft value, more likely to sign a smart vet who can snap the dang ball.

Dr. Bacon:

What do you think about bringing in a backup veteran QB (and ousting Trubisky)? I feel we need a veteran QB presence to help whoever young QB plays here. BUT I also don’t want to wreck the confidence of Kenny Pickett if he’s the guy we’re going with. I also know its a short list of vets.

Alex: I’m not worried about wrecking the confidence of Pickett. Any damage that was done comes from him being benched. He just needs to play well and be the first round pick he was drafted to be. But yes, they need/want a veteran QB to compete with him. Ideally, in their mind, they’ll re-sign Rudolph and let those two battle.

Jerry Reid: ow do you think the Steelers approach a qb competition this year? Do you think there will be any changes to their approach? And is the Steelers method of playing 1s with the 1s and 2s with the 2s common across the league? With their strict devotion to roster hierarchy, it seems like they tie their hands when evaluating player

Alex: Like I’ve mentioned, aim is to re-sign Rudolph and have him battle and push Pickett in the summer. Pickett would open as the starter, Rudolph as the backup, but it would be framed as competition. Hopefully an actual one and not the 2021 “competition.”

I don’t really focus on what other teams are doing. But in battles, they’ve had guys mix and match. Maybe not in the same game but over the course of the summer. Game 1 to Game 2, etc.

Black and Gold Mafia:

AK,

Patrick Peterson

Mason Cole

Larry Ogunjobi

Are you bringing any of these 3 back at their current salary?

Alex: Yes to Peterson and probably to Ogunjobi. I wasn’t crazy about the extension, his play was meh for most of the year, but with d-line depth so thin, I think you bring him back. And really on Cole, until you find a replacement, and with little to no center depth, he probably comes back to. And hopefully becomes a top backup. But if they declined his bonus, I’m not losing really any sleep there.

Peter Rauch:

Hey Alex,

What do you think about the Steelers trading back from 20 in the upcoming draft? The way I see it, they need to get younger in multiple places on the defense, but don’t need to get a year one starter anywhere per se. Offensive line may be a different situation, but its hard to imagine them drafting at that spot in the first round in back to back years. There are also many good fits for them that are projected to go on Day 2, like the three centers (Powers-Johnson, Van Pran, and Frazier), Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, and plenty of corners with experience in press. More capital in that range might make sense. Curious about your thoughts.

Also, who did the music for the terrible podcast intro? Cause its pretty awesome.

Alex: I’m generally pro “trade back” and acquire picks. But we’re so far out from the draft. It depends on a dozen variables. Your needs, the board, who is at 20, the strength and depth of classes, what the offer is, 5th year option considerations, a ton of variables at play we can’t even come close to answering right now. At least, I can’t.