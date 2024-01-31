Art Rooney II: Mike Tomlin ‘Certainly Assured Me That He’s Not Looking To Take A Break’

Mike Tomlin will continue to hold the title of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach a little while longer and will not be taking any kind of break, according to owner Art Rooney II. The only reason this is news is because certain insiders sowed the seeds of uncertainty during the 2023 season.

But Rooney made it clear that Tomlin is the Steelers’ head coach for the foreseeable future. On their side and on Tomlin’s side. Speaking to beat reporters on Monday, he talked about his meeting with the head coach at the end of the season.

“Number one, [Tomlin] certainly assured me that he’s not looking to take a break or have a sabbatical or any of that other stuff that was being discussed”, Rooney said, via 93.7 The Fan. “Mike loves football and loves being here, so I’m happy that he wants to be here this year and into the future”.

Jay Glazer, a friend of Tomlin’s, previously reported that Tomlin was in control of his fate with the Steelers. “It would be his choice” to return, he said, implying that he might have chosen not to return.

Adam Schefter of ESPN also fueled the speculation. He reported that the Steelers would not fire Tomlin but that he could decide to take a break. There had been some speculation that he could turn to a broadcasting career.

To make matters worse, sources such as Glazer known to be close to Tomlin presented the appearance of inside information. If Glazer reported it, then it must have come from the source or a close associate. And maybe there is something we don’t know publicly. But there is no evidence of it.

Tomlin walking out of his end-of-season-press conference when asked about his future did not quiet down speculation that his time in Pittsburgh might be over; it also fueled the belief that burnout could contribute to him taking a break.

But you can’t really take a break from coaching and keep your job. It’s hard to take a break from any job and still keep it when you come back. Not without a valid reason, anyway, like Chuck Pagano. There would not be a job waiting for him back in Pittsburgh if Tomlin stepped away to do something else. Well, I assume, anyway. Somebody would have to coach.

Significantly, Rooney also confirmed that the Steelers do plan to sign Tomlin to an extension. That is a two-way commitment: the Steelers want to keep Tomlin, but Tomlin also wants to keep coaching this roster.

Not that there aren’t some sizeable obstacles in their way. While the Steelers finished the 2023 season 10-7 with a playoff appearance, they continue to fall well short of their goals. Priorities over the next several months include hiring a new offensive coordinator, reassembling the coaching staff, and addressing the quarterback position.