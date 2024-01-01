Announcers For Steelers’ Week 18 Game Against Ravens Revealed

Taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers get one final primetime game on the season.

They’ll get a star-studded cast of announcers, too.

According to a tweet from Greg Rajan, the Steelers-Ravens matchup will be called by Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge.

ESPN’s Saturday NFL assignments:

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will call Texans-Colts.

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge will call Steelers-Ravens. — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) January 1, 2024

Fowler, Orlovsky and Riddick will be in the booth, something the trio has done together many times this season. Rutledge will serve as the sideline reporter.

The Steelers-Ravens matchup gets the ESPN B-team treatment as the A-team of Joe Buck, Troy Airman and Lisa Salters will be on the call for the Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday night. Saturday’s Steelers-Ravens game carries serious implications for Pittsburgh, which remains prominent in the AFC playoff picture.

The Ravens have nothing to play for and could rest starters after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday in Week 17 with a 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, though sitting starters for two weeks with a first-round bye is something the Ravens have done in the past with little success.

The Steelers and Ravens will kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday on ESPN and ABC.