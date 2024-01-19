2024 NFL Draft

54 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will officially feature 54 players granted specialty eligibility to be part of the three-day weekend. As announced by the NFL today, here’s a list of this year’s underclassmen who left school and declared themselves draft-eligible.

Name Pos College
1 Ajou Ajou WR Garden City CC
2 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin
3 Joe Alt T Notre Dame
4 Kiran Amegadjie T Yale
5 Terrion Arnold DB Alabama
6 Cole Bishop DB Utah
7 Austin Booker DE Kansas
8 Brock Bowers TE Georgia
9 Jonathon Brooks RB Texas
10 Arland Bruce WR Oklahoma State
11 Javon Bullard DB Georgia
12 Calen Bullock DB Southern California
13 Keon Coleman WR Florida State
14 Junior Colson LB Michigan
15 Cooper DeJean DB Iowa
16 Jonah Elliss DE Utah
17 Audric Estimè RB Notre Dame
18 Blake Fisher T Notre Dame
19 Troy Franklin WR Oregon
20 Michael Hall DT Ohio State
21 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
22 Jaden Hicks DB Washington State
23 Bucky Irving RB Oregon
24 Kalen King DB Penn State
25 Kamari Lassiter DB Georgia
26 JC Latham T Alabama
27 Cam Little K Arkansas
28 Drake Maye QB North Carolina
29 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
30 Amarius Mims T Georgia
31 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas
32 Malik Nabers WR LSU
33 Ja’Lynn Polk WR Washington
34 Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon
35 Ennis Rakestraw DB Missouri
36 Chop Robinson DE Penn State
37 Roger Rosengarten T Washington
38 Ja’Tavion Sanders TE Texas
39 Jade Shirden RB Monmouth (N.J.)
40 Maason Smith DT LSU
41 Carson Steele RB UCLA
42 Kingsley Suamataia T BYU
43 Leonard Taylor DT Miami (Fla.)
44 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU
45 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson
46 Dallas Turner LB Alabama
47 Sione Vaki DB Utah
48 Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky
49 Nate Wiggins DB Clemson
50 Caleb Williams QB Southern California
51 James Williams DB Miami (Fla.)
52 Mekhi Wingo DT LSU
53 Xavier Worthy WR Texas
54 Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee

Comparatively, the list of 54 is small. Last year, there were 69 total names granted special eligibility after leaving school before completing their degree. Pittsburgh drafted four of them: OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr., TE Darnell Washington, and OLB Nick Herbig.

Some have speculated that college’s football NIL deals providing legal money to many players helped convince some to stay in school. The sad stories of players leaving early only to go undrafted may also play a factor, a better awareness of the value of staying in school unless you’re a top-round pick (of course, there are valid reasons why non-top prospects leave school early, often for family/financial reasons). Again, NIL may be helping alleviate that concern.

An additional four players graduated early and will also be part of this year’s draft. Technically underclassmen, they aren’t granted special eligibility because they completed their degree.

Name Pos College
1 Kamren Kinchens, DB Miami (Fla.)
2 Kool-Aid McKinstry DB Alabama
3 Byron Murphy DT Texas
4 Will Shipley RB Clemson

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the 20th pick in the first round. With a handful of scouting reports already posted, look for wall-to-wall draft coverage over the next few months.

