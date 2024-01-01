2024 Stock Watch – QB Mason Rudolph – Stock Up

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Player: QB Mason Rudolph

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Another successful start for the nominal “third-string” quarterback has the Steelers in contention for a playoff spot in Week 18. And it seems assured he will start the finale to determine if they make it into the postseason. And likely and postseason game they may have the opportunity to play.

Of course it has to be Mason Rudolph to start the week again. Although he did not find the end zone himself and benefited greatly from a very strong running game, the veteran quarterback held his own and made the necessary plays.

Of the Steelers’ 468 net yards of offense, 266 came through the air. Rudolph finished the game 18-for-24 passing for 274 yards. He had as many interceptions and fumbles as touchdowns: zero. But of the eight competitive drives he authored, six resulted in points, including three rushing touchdowns: two by Najee Harris and one by Jaylen Warren.

Put simply, he gave the Steelers what they needed when he needed it. And he made key throws when they were called for. He still averaged 11.4 yards per pass attempt with several explosive passing plays, actually more than he had last week. His longest was a 42-yard catch-and-run to WR Diontae Johnson, though once again WR George Pickens had multiple, with a long of 37. He also completed a 25-yard pass to TE Pat Freiermuth.

Oddly, he only targeted four players throughout the entire game, the other one being Warren, but those have been the top targets all season. He targeted seven different players a week earlier, also including WRs Allen Robinson II, Miles Boykin, and Calvin Austin III, as well as TE Darnell Washington (Freiermuth was not targeted).

The Steelers scored 30 points in consecutive weeks, a first since the first half of the 2020 season. On the whole, the offense simply looked purposeful and efficient with Rudolph, though, again, much credit must be paid to the offensive line and the running backs.

Najee Harris and Warren combined for 197 rushing yards on the day on 40 attempts, including the three touchdowns. The line did well to block for the run but also protect him, taking just one sack for the second consecutive week.

He’s had a strong supporting cast while he’s been in the game, make no mistake about that. But he’s been taking advantage of his opportunities. He must have a lower percentage of throws he’d like to have back than either Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky, that’s for sure.