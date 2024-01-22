2024 Stock Watch – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Player: CB Joey Porter Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The Steelers’ most successful rookie of the 2023 season, Porter had an active role from the first game to the last. While he didn’t look like an All-Pro every week, he showed that he has the stuff of a lockdown cornerback. If only he can get less handsy, that will help him out, but he did show growth in improving his tackling.

While it didn’t break their playoff losing streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class did help them get to the playoffs. By year’s end, they had four starters and five contributors from their rookie class. The only question is if they continue in that direction.

The most successful of the rookies was their first of two second-round draft picks, CB Joey Porter Jr., drafted 32nd overall. The top pick of the round, the Steelers had a decision on their hands: take the player they covet or trade back to add valuable capital.

They took the player, and that’s looking like the smart move. It didn’t take him too long to establish himself as the Steelers’ best cornerback. Though he started as a dime defender, working his way up to nickel, he was a full-time starter most of the year and came to regularly draw the toughest assignments.

At first, he had to approach the coaching staff. Would you let me cover this guy? Eventually, it became a given. “Is that even a question?”, he recalled that head coach Mike Tomlin said when he approached Tomlin about covering Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs.

Although he only intercepted one pass on the year, he also only allowed one touchdown. He more than held his own on most week, getting play from the cornerback position that they had not seen since they had Joe Haden at his best.

Not that he was without his faults. I mentioned at the top that he had issues drawing penalties, mostly for defending holding and pass interference. That is still a problem and the biggest issue he will be facing this offseason.

But perhaps we can take some encouragement from the improvements that he made as a tackler. His tackling was a problem, for sure, and it contributed to multiple negative plays. He said that his father, Joey Porter Sr., was not happy about it at all. No wonder it was a priority to get it right. Now he has to keep it right while continuing to grow in all areas.

