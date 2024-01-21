2024 NFL Draft: Each Round The Pittsburgh Steelers Are Picking

Though the 2024 NFL Draft is still months away, we’re switching our attention to this year’s class of prospects. With tons of draft profiles coming your way, and already a handful of them posted, we’re already getting started.

Right now, the headline of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft is their first round selection. They currently hold the 20th selection of this year’s draft, though we’ll see if GM Omar Khan has a draft day trade like he did last season.

What other picks do the Pittsburgh Steelers have? Here’s where they stand.

1. First Round

2. Second Round

3. Third Round

4. Fourth Round

5. Fourth Round

6. Sixth Round

7. Seventh Round

Seven total selections, a standard amount. But the configuration is slightly different from the norm. They have a pair of fourth round picks and nothing in the fifth round. This comes as a result of the Kevin Dotson trade, Pittsburgh dealing him to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of roster cutdowns. As part of the deal, the Steelers and Rams swapped Day Three selections in 2024 and 2025. For this year’s draft, that meant receiving Los Angeles’ fourth round pick and sending Pittsburgh’s fifth rounder away. It’ll likely end up being a net benefit of roughly 35 selections, certainly not something to sneeze at.

Our friends over at Tankathon lists specific pick selections for each one of the Steelers’ seven choices, though those shouldn’t be set in stone. Once the league announces compensatory picks, the team’s Day Three selections will get pushed back. Given their busy free agency, Pittsburgh isn’t expected to receive any compensatory picks, either. What we do know is they will be back-to-back fourth round selections, the Steelers and Rams finishing next to each other in the overall standings. That’ll come in handy.

In his first draft as GM, Khan was aggressive. He moved up three spots to secure OT Broderick Jones in the first round before trading down at the end of the third, recouping the fourth rounder he used to get Jones in the first place and bridge a long wait until the team picked again in round seven.

Each draft is different and predicting trades right now is truly impossible, the team doesn’t even know, but Khan moving up and down the board again wouldn’t come as a surprise. Given the draft’s lack of depth, he may opt to push forward instead of moving back but there’s plenty of variables at play to move in any direction.

The 2024 NFL Draft will kick off April 25 through the 27th in Detroit. During that weekend, we may know if Pittsburgh will play host in the 2026 draft.