2023 Exit Meetings – LG Isaac Seumalo

The Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Isaac Seumalo

Position: LG

Experience: 8 Years

Isaac Seumalo signed as an unrestricted free agent this offseason as their most expensive addition. The team already added Nate Herbig, who proved to be a depth addition. The move ultimately displaced Kevin Dotson, whom Pittsburgh traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

As has been the case for the past couple years, the new-look offensive line got off to a slow start. Seumalo struggled in the first few games. But he steadily improved as the season went along and developed into their best lineman.

His play in the second half of the season in particular was strong. He had a stronger propensity for run blocking, particularly in the final month of the year. While he did not give up a sack, his work in pass protection was somewhat more inconsistent.

Notable is the fact that he largely played without MAs, Missed Assignments. He only drew one penalty all season, significant given that he had eight the year before with the Eagles. The only real concern with him moving forward is his availability.

While he has managed to stay on the field for the past two seasons, Seumalo does have a history of injury concerns. Can we trust that those are now in the past, chalked up to bad luck? Even if that is the case, there is also the reality that he is 30 years old.

The Steelers have him under contract through the 2025 season, by the end of which he will be 32. He should be able to play that out, but beyond that, it’s hard to say. Linemen can certainly play into their mid-30s, but this is around the time that they begin to wear down.

Seumalo has relatively low tread for an eight-year veteran, under 6,000 snaps. But that’s a mixed blessing because a good chunk of that is due to time missed because of injury. That is, however, a concern for the future. There is no reason to think that the 2024 season won’t be the best in his career.