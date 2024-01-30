2023 Exit Meetings – C Mason Cole

The Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Mason Cole

Position: C

Experience: 6 Years

Mason Cole signed a three-year contract with the Steelers in 2022. While his new deal didn’t break the bank, a certain level of expectation came along with it. Two years into the deal, most agree that he has not met expectations set for him.

He has been the starting center for the entire time, an obvious and immediate upgrade over Kendrick Green. But the further removed we get from witnessing the Kendrick Green experience, the less compelling Cole’s play looks.

Not just by comparison, but by objective observation. Cole’s game clearly suffered this past season, to the point where he struggled simply to snap the ball. Many have the center position at or near the top of the Steelers’ needs list this offseason, with right tackle up there as well.

While he didn’t mention any names, owner Art Rooney II acknowledged that there is still room for improvement on the offensive line. With a potential future left tackle in Broderick Jones and two solid guards in Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels, center becomes an obvious target.

Still, while his play declined this past year, nothing is guaranteed. There is a good chance that he remains on the roster in 2024, or at least sticks around through most of the offseason. They don’t have any other obvious candidates to start at center. Nate Herbig hasn’t played there much and was a backup last year. Daniels has a center background, but his best football in the NFL has come at guard.

That won’t stop the Steelers from looking at the alternatives, though. That should include both free agency and the draft. Both the offensive and defensive lines could be prime targets during the 2024 NFL Draft.