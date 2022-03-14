Schefter: Steelers Signing C/G Mason Cole To Three-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t done adding in free agency, signing center Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Cardinals and Vikings’ center Mason Cole intends to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Financial terms of the deal were not yet immediately known.

Cole, 25, spent 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings, starting seven games in 2021. Cole has 39 career starts, 32 of them coming in the three year prior years with the Arizona Cardinals. He has experience at both spots, center and guard. He’ll turn 26 in two weeks.

The Cardinals traded Cole to Minnesota in March of 2021 for a sixth-round pick. He didn’t start until midseason, first getting work at center before bumping over to right guard for three games. He suffered a season-ending elbow injury that shelved him on IR in late December.

Coming out of Michigan, Cole weighed in at 6041, 307 pounds with 32 1/8 inch arms at the 2018 Combine. He ran a 5.15 40 with a 23.5 inch vert, posting a below average RAS score. He played left tackle and center with the Wolverines.

Mason Cole posted a mediocre #RAS at both tackle and his most likely pro position, center. pic.twitter.com/OLubB30gmB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 11, 2018

Drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Michigan, Cole could come in to become the Steelers’ starting center or kick to right guard and replace Trai Turner, who seems to hit free agency.

Pittsburgh re-signed OT Chukwuma Okorafor today along with signing QB Mitchell Trubisky.