WR George Pickens’ Week 16 Route Chart Shows A Night-And-Day Difference

Just a couple weeks ago following a loss to the New England Patriots, George Pickens said he “can’t really produce” running short routes. He had five receptions for 19 yards in that game and the route chart provided by Next Gen Stats was not pretty. Most of his targets were at or just barely beyond the line of scrimmage and he wasn’t targeted downfield.

Fast forward to his career day against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks later, Next Gen Stats’ chart shows almost exclusively deep targets. He only had four receptions but exploded for 195 yards and two touchdowns. This performance was on the heels of a media firestorm involving Pickens’ lack of effort on a run play and his subsequent explanation of taking that play off, saying he was trying to avoid injury.

George Pickens finished with 4 receptions for 195 yards & 2 TDs on 6 targets while generating career-highs in receiving yards over expected (+139) & YAC over expected (+90). Pickens’ +139 receiving YOE are the 3rd-most in a game by any receiver since 2018.#CINvsPIT | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/mtUIXBGeUL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 24, 2023

Tomlin made it clear last week that Pickens had a particular skill set that can help the team win and that the media frenzy was probably amplified by the three straight losses. He went against the grain of people thinking he would bench Pickens and then backed it up by making sure that he received the ball early on deep routes.

Offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner discussed the need to get Pickens the ball more, saying it’s “something we’re always thinking about.” The Steelers seem to have finally found the recipe for success and it is helping quickly turn the media narratives back in favor of Pickens. Nothing helps like a career day in a must-win game.

Part of that turnaround was the decision to start QB Mason Rudolph over QB Mitch Trubisky as Rudolph had a strong connection with Pickens. A bulk of Pickens’ yardage was after the catch and ball placement is a big part of that happening, like on this play where Rudolph led Pickens perfectly so he didn’t have to break stride.

Many of QB Kenny Pickett’s deep completions to Pickens have been back-shoulder throws along the sideline this season with no chance for yards after the catch. One of the big decisions this week will be deciding who starts at quarterback in Week 17. Pickett practiced much of last week and seems to be on track to be available for the team’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. Part of that decision will have to be deciding whether Pickett will be able to enable Pickens as much as Rudolph just did in his only start of the season.