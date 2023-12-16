Watch: Referees Change Call On Field, Award Mitch Trubisky TD On Fourth-Down Sneak

Two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t convert on a 4th and goal leading to an eventual loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home. On Saturday, it looked like the Steelers again failed to convert on fourth down from the 1-yard line as quarterback Mitch Trubisky fumbled and the ball couldn’t be advanced.

But, in a year in which officiating has been under heavy scrutiny, the officials changed the ruling on the field and awarded the Steelers the touchdown, giving Pittsburgh a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter after a missed Chris Boswell extra point.

Trubisky’s 1-yard sneak capped a 12-play, 54-yard drive after a Matt Gay missed 56-yard field goal for the Colts. The call on the field was changed as replays showed that Trubisky was able to get the ball to break the goal line before fumbling.

It was one of the better drives the Steelers have had in recent weeks offensively. Trubisky connected with wide receiver George Pickens for a pair of passes, the latter gaining 30 yards on the two receptions. Trubisky also connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth on third down early in the drive to move the chains, and running back Jaylen Warren had a nice 6-yard run to set up the Steelers at the 1-yard line, leading to the opening touchdown.

The 1-yard touchdown is the second rushing touchdown on the season for Trubisky, who had a 1-yard quarterback sneak in Week 14 against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.