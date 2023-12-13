Watch: Pittsburgh’s Problem With Play Action

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down an issue with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ play action. Based on my tape study of recent games, especially post-Matt Canada, Pittsburgh’s play fakes haven’t effectively fooled defenses the way they’re intended.

We go through three examples from the team’s last three games while wondering what the issue is. Sincerely, I don’t draw a conclusion regarding blame but it’s something worth examining.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.