Watch: Pittsburgh Got Its Butt Kicked By Indianapolis

Bringing you guys another video today. Recapping Saturday’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a game filled with issues for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But fundamentally, they got their butt kicked by the Colts at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. We look at several examples to illustrate that throughout the game.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.