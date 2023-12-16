Watch: Diontae Johnson Hauls In 3-Yard TD, Capitalizing On Blocked Punt

Two plays after Connor Heyward blocked an Indianapolis punt and rookie Nick Herbig recovered at the 1-yard line, the Steelers stretched their lead to two scores thanks to a short touchdown catch from Diontae Johnson.

After losing two yards on the first play on a Najee Harris run up the middle, quarterback Mitch Trubisky found wide receiver Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown, stretching the Steelers’ lead to 13-0 after a Chris Boswell extra point.

Johnson, who went more than a full year between touchdowns prior to scoring against the Tennessee Titans this season, has now scored a touchdown in three straight weeks.

Lined up in the slot on the play, Johnson took advantage of a pick from Allen Robinson II and hauled in the pass from Trubisky in front of the pylon, slipping into the end zone for the touchdown.

Johnson’s touchdown capitalized on the blocked punt as the Steelers are out to a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was a great concept on the route from the Steelers, designed to get their best route runner free in the red zone, allowing them to punch it in.