Watch: Steelers Record Another Blocked Punt, Make Impact Special Teams Play

Say it with me. Danny Smith Forever. For the second straight week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have blocked a punt. This time, it was by someone not named Miles Killebrew.

Following Killebrew’s performance last week (which technically didn’t go down in the box score as a block because the ball advanced forward), TE Connor Heyward got all of Rigoberto Sanchez’s second quarter attempt. The ball flew backwards and was recovered by rookie LB Nick Herbig. The recovery occurred at the half-yard line, setting the Steelers up in incredible field position.

Take a look at the play.

It marks the third blocked punt the Steelers have this year. In addition to last week’s, Killebrew also blocked a punt against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. It’s the first blocked punt of Heyward’s NFL career. Over the last three seasons, Pittsburgh has blocked five punts, if you include Killebrew’s last week.

After a 1st and goal lost yardage, Trubisky hit WR Diontae Johnson open in the left flat for the score. With the extra point, the Steelers lead 13-0 early in the second quarter.