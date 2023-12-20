‘Two Dogs, One Bone’: Playing Time Between Blake Martinez, Myles Jack Will Come Down To Practice Performance

After playing 21 defensive snaps in the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots, LB Blake Martinez didn’t play a single snap in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. With the Steelers still dealing with inconsistent play from the inside linebacker position, veteran Myles Jack is an option to come off the practice squad and make an impact for the Steelers this week. During his weekly media session, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said that it’ll come down to Jack and Martinez for a helmet this week, depending on how well the two of them practice.

“Well, that’s going to be, as Mike (Tomlin) likes to say, the two dogs, one bone type deal. We’re going to see how those guys practice and see who we feel best about this week, and then we’ll make a decision as we get closer to game day. They’re all going to get reps this week, and we’ll make that decision a little closer to the end of the week,” Austin said via the transcript provided by the PR Department.

The Steelers haven’t gotten much production out of anyone behind LB Elandon Roberts, who took over as an every-down linebacker after season-ending injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander. Behind him, Pittsburgh has primarily used LB Mykal Walker, but Martinez did get some run in Week 14 after being signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Jack was with Pittsburgh last season, but injuries caused him to falter down the stretch. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after being released by Pittsburgh, but he retired shortly after signing. Jack signed with Pittsburgh ahead of Week 12, but he has yet to be elevated to the active roster after signing with the team’s practice squad.

That’s not a huge surprise, given that Jack had to work his way back into game shape. It sounds as if he might be ready to get a crack if he can impress more than Martinez in practice this week. He’s a guy who’s already familiar with the defense and could help the Steelers look to stay alive in the postseason race if he can contribute at a position that’s become one of Pittsburgh’s weakest.

The Steelers are going to need to win on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, and whether it’s Jack or Martinez who’s active against the Bengals, whoever it is will need to make an impact. Pittsburgh is also going to be down safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee, so it’s going to be an especially short-handed defense that needs to step up for the Steelers.