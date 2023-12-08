Trubisky Takes Blame For Steelers’ Loss: ‘I Didn’t Play Good Enough For Us To Win’

Thursday was QB Mitch Trubisky’s first start since Week 15 of last year. That one resulted in a win. There was no such luck tonight against the New England Patriots.

Overall, it was a poor performance from Trubisky, who threw a pick, led the Steelers to just 18 points, and ultimately lost to a 2-10 New England Patriots team. Circumstances presented a challenge, no doubt, starting on a short week with just one full practice. But he was signed and put in position to win these types of moments and he – along with the rest of the team – didn’t make enough plays in a must-win game.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Trubisky blamed himself for the loss.

“I gotta play better,” he said via Steelers.com. “I feel like I let the guys down. We gotta score off the turnover, a couple of those fourth downs, the one in the red zone, and then the one ball to Diontae [Johnson]. I gotta be better for the guys, for the team. It’s disappointing, missed opportunities and I didn’t play good enough for us to win.”

He finished the game 21-of-34 for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one pick. He also rushed for a touchdown, sneaking in from two yards out. But he and Pittsburgh’s offense did little in the first half, digging themselves an early hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Still, the Steelers fought back and had a chance to at least tie the Patriots late. But Trubisky threw incomplete on 3rd and 2 and 4th and 2, missing WR George Pickens on a slant over the middle and then downfield to WR Johnson on 4th down.

“The one to Pickens on the slant, I missed…thought it was gonna be a little bit different angle coming out and I put it high trying to lead him up the field,” Trubisky said. “It was a bad throw.”

That incompletion was followed by one to Johnson, a heave down the left sideline when the Steelers needed only two yards to keep the drive going.

“I liked the one-on-one with Diontae,” Trubisky said. “I felt like I could throw a better ball.”

Here’s the look to Johnson. There was contact but no flag and it’s hard to count on the refs to bail Pittsburgh out.

Should there have been a pass interference on Jonathan Jones here? #NFL #Patriots pic.twitter.com/rfTc6ILgrz — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 8, 2023

Pittsburgh got the ball back one final time. But with only seconds left, Trubisky completed passes to Johnson and WR Allen Robinson II before time ran out, ending the game and cementing the loss.

With a mini bye and nine days until their next game against the Indianapolis Colts, Mike Tomlin will have a decision to make. Stick with Trubisky or turn to Mason Rudolph. During his presser, Tomlin claimed he never considered making a QB change. With QB Kenny Pickett likely to miss at least one more game, and probably more, we’ll see if Tomlin feels the same this time next Tuesday when he holds his next press conference.