Trenton Thompson Injured Against Colts (Update)

UPDATE: Thompson has returned to the game.

UPDATE: Thompson suffered a stinger and is questionable to return, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of safeties. Following S Damontae Kazee’s ejection and Minkah Fitzpatrick’s injury, S Trenton Thompson was injured on a 33-yard run by Tyler Goodson in the third quarter. It appeared to be an upper-body injury for Thompson, who left the game.

Pittsburgh was down to just Thompson and Miles Killebrew as healthy true safeties, and with Thompson out, the Steelers moved CB Patrick Peterson to safety alongside Killebrew.

Thompson had an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 and has generally played pretty well when given the opportunity. He was the next man up after Kazee’s ejection, but he got thrown to the turf pretty hard at the end of Goodson’s run and walked off the field with trainers.

We’ll keep you updated on Thompson’s status and how Pittsburgh is managing its safety situation, currently down three of its four options. The Steelers need to figure out something fast, as they’ve allowed 24 straight points to the Colts and trail 24-13 with 9:02 left in the third quarter.