Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Vs. Bengals

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 16 vs Cincinnati Bengals

1. Like Unwrapping Socks – Christmas gifts can bring joy and surprises. You never know what you might open. Every once in a while, you get socks. Maybe not the best gift but it is something you need. The play of the quarterback this year has been less than stellar. The play of Mason Rudolph was just what the team needed. They’ve never needed or wanted the quarterback, whoever it was, to need to be spectacular. They wanted him to make the right plays. Rudolph got the ball out quickly, found his checkdowns, threw it away when he needed too and gave his receivers a chance on deep balls. Just what the team needed.

2. The Season of Giving – Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has a big or YOLO to his game. Seemingly every week he just floats a ball up and hopes his receiver comes down with it. Two of his three interceptions were throws of this type. Floated into an area and wished for the best. The Steelers starting safeties, both making their first start at the position for Pittsburgh, were the recipients of these gifts. Even better? They scored touchdowns after those turnovers. Thank you to Browning who truly was in the giving spirit.

3. Lord a Leaping – Finally, after weeks of low excitement on the field and high excitement off the field, we got to see why George Pickens is special. Three plays over 40 yards, two for touchdowns and one leaping, toe-tapping sideline catch to help set up a field goal. The immaturity is still there. Pointing at the opponent on the second score and then gesturing that he isn’t listening to the outside noise when on the sideline. He was never in danger of being benched. Mike Tomlin protects the young offense and benching him would have exasperated things. Just play the game, Man. You have the ability to be really, really good if you get your head in the game.

4. Gag Gift – I’m still not sure I saw what I think I saw. Did…did Mike Tomlin win TWO challenges in the same game? This just added to the shock of this game. Easily one of the worst in the history of the game when it comes to challenges, and he won both. The second was easy, the first could have gone either way. Now the funny part of it is they came in a game that the Steelers had a good handle on, so they don’t seem as meaningful, but I’ll take the small victory.

5. More Scotch Tape – A key part of wrapping gifts is the scotch tape. It is what holds the package together. They keep losing players and the coaches and team just keep adding more tape. The Steelers are shipping out anyone they can find to play in their back seven right now. It looks like Elandon Roberts may miss time so someone else will need to pick up the slack. More tape. Myles Jack and Eric Rowe made their first starts and were among the top three on the team in tackles with Jack getting a sack and Rowe and an interception. Not perfect by any means but the wrapping was enough to hold the Bengals to eleven points.

6. Following the Signs – It seems the wise men have come together and decided how and where to use Najee Harris. There are fewer runs to the edges and more pounding the ball up the middle. Keep him in between the tackles, let him find the hole and if its not there, push the pile. He seems to be somewhat revitalized the last five weeks. Three of those games he had 63 or more yards on the ground. Not great but important to be able to execute the running games. In the six games he has 65+ yards the team is 5-1. Like the socks above, this is an underwear gift. Not flashy but needed. They need to run it enough to open up the passing game.

7. New Year’ Eve – Will it be a time of celebration or a time of look back to old acquaintances to be forgotten. The team finishes with two on the road with their playoff hopes in the balance. Their concentration needs to be on Seattle but it’s hard to not look back at Arizona and New England. Those were home games they should have won. They would be 10-5 and it would be a hold different ballgame. But now they have to win two very tough road games because they lost at home. Every game means something. The genius of the NFL.

8. Memories of Days of Yore – Some of the veterans on this team have been quiet. Either poor play or lack of making plays has left them unmentioned for the most part. Some of the elder statemen had a solid day. Chandon Sullivan was a solid slot corner a while back but hasn’t performed well this year. He made nice reads on back-to-back screens, including a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup later in the game. Larry Ogunjobi made a tackle on the very first run by the Bengals and was in the backfield on the second drive. Allen Robinson tied for the team lead in receptions and had his most yardage since week one. Nice to see the vets making their mark.

9. A Few Cookies – A couple of things I have noticed and like to see from some of the younger players. Jaylen Warren blowing up linebackers is great, but have you noticed he’s always one of, if not the, first player to congratulate a teammate that has scored. The first offensive lineman to stick up for his quarterback is Broderick Jones. He always gets in someone’s face and usually in a controlled manner to not get a flag. Joey Porter, Jr. has confidence and swag but doesn’t go overboard. He also plays in a controlled manner. Good to see some young players with their heads on straight.

10. Reindeer Games – Rudolph guided the sleigh to victory. He threw for more yards than any Steelers quarterback since week 5 of 2022. He threw two touchdown passes which Kenny Pickett has done in only one of his starts. He helped the team produce more than thirty points since week 11 of last season. Pickett returned to practice this week. If he is 100 percent healthy and ready to come back. Who do you start in Seattle? I don’t think there is a question. I’m sticking with Rudolph. I can’t believe that this is where we stand but here, we are.