‘This Is What I Signed Up For’: Joey Porter Jr. Not Worried About Hitting Rookie Wall

This time last season, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was preparing for the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes as a member of Penn State before ultimately deciding to sit out and get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, he’s in the thick of a playoff race in the tough AFC and still has at least four more games to go in his rookie season.

It’s a big change for him physically and mentally, especially coming off of a college career that was typically 13 games. But now, he’s playing 17 games in the NFL and has to stay sharp mentally and physically down the stretch as the true No. 1 corner for the Steelers.

He’s not worried about any rookie wall, though.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday from inside the locker room of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Porter said that this is what he signed up for when it comes the NFL.

“It is definitely a long season. Around this time last year, I was probably getting ready for bowl prep or hanging out with the family, but we got more games left. So with that aspect, it’s definitely mentally and physically draining,” Porter said to reporters, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski. “But this is what I signed up for.

“I’m not complaining. I get to do what I love to do every day, so I’m ready for it.”

That transition from a 12- or 13-game season to a 17-game regular season and then a potential playoff run can be very difficult for rookies regardless of position played. It goes from being part of your life as a student-athlete with school responsibilities still there, to a full-time job. It can be draining mentally.

Physically, that’s a whole other issue to deal with.

So far though, Porter is handling it well.

As he continues to get more and more reps and gains more NFL experience, he’s getting better as the season progresses. He’s becoming more consistent, too. According to Pro Football Focus, since grading out at a 55.8 against the Tennessee Titans in Week Nine, Porter has been above 62.1 in every game since He is coming off a game against the New England Patriots in which he graded out at a 72.6 overall, which was his highest grade since Week Five against Baltimore.

He’s also improving greatly as a tackler, too. He has cut down on the missed tackles in recent weeks and now has an 11.9% missed tackles rate based on charting done here at Steelers Depot. At 30.7% earlier in the season coming off the road win over the Los Angeles Rams, Porter now has the second-best missed tackles rate among all defensive backs on the team.

It’s a long slog through the season, especially when the team is a bit inconsistent and has dropped some tough games lately. But Porter isn’t worried about any rookie wall. In fact, it appears he’s run right through that wall, at least based on recent play.