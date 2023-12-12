‘This Is A Very Short-Sighted Game’: Cameron Heyward Credits Miles Killebrew For Major Bounce Back Against Patriots

Coming out of the Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home, 24-10, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran safety and special teams captain Miles Killebrew was under fire for three special teams penalties that helped the Cardinals pick up an improbable win.
Unfortunately, Killebrew later received some death threats from disgruntled fans, which should never, ever happen. It’s just a game; it’s not life or death.
To his credit though, the special teams captain bounced back in a big way on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 against the New England Patriots. Killebrew blocked a punt, giving the Steelers a short field that led to a touchdown.
For team captain Cameron Heyward, whose latest episode of his podcast “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward dropped Tuesday, the swing in emotions over four days regarding Killebrew showed just how short-sighted the game really is when it comes to reactionary takes and all that.
“I don’t know if there’s another guy who has as many punt blocks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s crazy. From the last game Sunday against Arizona, everybody was ready to strangle Miles for some of the penalties,” Heyward said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “But then you go to the Thursday night game and everybody’s talking ’em up. This game is a very short-sighted game where you forget all the mistakes once you make up for it.
“We’re gonna need more for Miles. Miles has just gotta keep doing that and keep bouncing back and having good performances.”
His penalties against the Cardinals last Sunday were very costly. They gave the Cardinals better field position to start drives, though the running-into-the-kicker penalty on an early punt was declined, so it wasn’t as costly.
Still, the penalties were very uncharacteristic from Killebrew, who has been rock solid for the Steelers on special teams over the last few seasons since signing with the team in free agency.
Coming off the tough week against the Cardinals, Killebrew bounced back in a big way on Thursday against the Patriots. He blocked yet another punt under special teams coordinator Danny Smith, this time using his facemask to block a Bryce Baringer punt in the fourth quarter.
That play led to the Steelers taking possession at the New England 26-yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Mitch Trubisky scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak and then added the two-point conversion to tight end Pat Freiermuth, making its 21-18 game. But it ultimately wasn’t enough.
But Killebrew’s blocked punt was monumental. It’s what he does at this point in his career.
According to Steelers Communications Manager Michael Bertsch, Killebrew now has four blocked punts since signing with the Steelers in 2021 after spending four years in Detroit. Those four blocked punts are the second-most of any player or team in the league during that span.
That shows just how things can change in the blink of an eye in the NFL.