They Need To ‘Get George Pickens The Mother******* Ball:’ Chad Johnson Critical Of Steelers’ Game Plan

I hope Chad Johnson isn’t being unclear. For the Pittsburgh Steelers to get their passing game going, they need to get George Pickens the ball.

Johnson chose a more colorful way to say it.

On the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast between himself and Shannon Sharpe, Johnson made one strong suggestion to Mike Tomlin and company.

“I know what they need to get…they need to goddamn get George Pickens the motherfucking ball,” Johnson said. “I’m sorry for cursing. I’m sorry for cursing. But that’s the only way I’m going to get my point across. And understanding the talent that he is and what I know we can do. Especially coming out. They ain’t using that young fella the right way, man. Boy, he could change the game.”

After a solid statistical start to the season, Pickens’ numbers have cratered. Over his last seven games, Pickens is averaging three catches and 38 yards, finding the end zone just once over that span (though he should’ve had another against the Tennessee Titans, failing to get his second foot inbounds). It’s led to visible frustration, Pickens sulking on the sideline as Pittsburgh’s passing game continues to be among the worst in football. The Steelers’ nine passing scores are tied with the New York Jets for fewest in football and they may not even match the 12 touchdowns they threw a year ago, which also ranked last.

During his Monday press conference, Mike Tomlin admitted Pickens’ frustration is an issue.

“It’s a problem because it’s not solution-oriented,” Tomlin said yesterday. “We’re all frustrated. But we gotta manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way. When it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us to solutions.”

While Johnson acknowledged the need for Pickens to handle his emotions better, he pointed out that getting Pickens the ball will increase the Steelers’ chances of winning. And winning is the best elixir for any negative emotions.

“I just understand winning cures all…you have two players who are extremely, extremely good and can change the game,” Johnson said, referring to Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

With four games left and zero margin for error, the Steelers’ offense must come to life against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Colts’ passing defense has been solid and their pass rush has gotten after the quarterback, making this a tough challenge for a Steelers unit that’s struggled to take advantage of even low-performing defenses. If the Steelers drop this game, they’ll drop to 7-7, likely drop their playoff aspirations, and Pickens’ frustration will continue to mount.