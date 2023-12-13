The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 15 Injury Reports, Trubisky Tuesday, Glazer Thoughts On Tomlin, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 62 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they enter the middle of Week 15 and their upcoming Saturday road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

We go over the Steelers’ Week 15 injury report heading into Wednesday with that focus being mainly on outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Both are still in concussion protocol.

Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both talked to the media on Tuesday, so we go over the few talking points to come out of those sessions.

Premier NFL insiders Jay Glazer and Peter King both recently had some thoughts concerning Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the team’s future at the quarterback position that Alex and I discuss.

We talk about the possibility of the Steelers signing Tomlin to a contract extension after the 2023 season and when it might happen if it happens at all.

The Steelers’ usage of play action hasn’t been very effective this season, so Alex and I discuss that topic for a bit in this show as well.

We talk a little bit about the role that Steelers team president Art Rooney II has in the future of the organization. We also discuss a comment he made about Tomlin this past January and parse that completely.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 73-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

