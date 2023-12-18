Season 14, Episode 64 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the NFL suspending Pittsburgh Steelers S Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the season on the heels of him being ejected for a hit during the team’s Saturday road loss to the Indianapolis Colts. We discuss if that is a fair decision, Kazee appealing the suspension, and what we think the final outcome might be.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, so Alex and I tear through that. We discuss Tomlin’s decision to bench quarterback Mitch Trubisky in favor of Mason Rudolph this week and what the fallout from that decision may or may not be.

We talk about the Steelers’ list of injured players heading into this week based on what Tomlin said on Monday. We make sure to highlight the status of starting QB Kenny Pickett and him having a slight chance of returning this week after missing the last two games with an ankle injury that required surgery.

Tomlin talked about a myriad of other things on Monday, and we recap those main talking points in the middle of this show.

Finally, Alex and I get to recapping the Steelers’ Saturday loss to the Colts. We go over the poor play on both sides of the football and try to highlight the few positive performances. We discuss several plays and decisions from that loss to the Colts along the way. Will the Steelers move on from P Pressley Harvin III this week? We discuss the possibility of that happening.

Alex and I also discuss how we might see a few fresh faces on defense this week from the practice squad based on what Tomlin said on Monday.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 93-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Colts Recap, Injuries, QB Change, Kazee Suspension, Tomlin Monday, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9173733565

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 64 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n