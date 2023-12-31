T.J. Watt Praises Professionalism Of Artie Burns, Devin Bush Ahead Of Reunion With Former Top Steelers Defenders

There will be four former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive first-round draft picks on the field today—only not at the same time. Only two of them will actually take the field for the Steelers. The other two will be lining up for their opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

That includes 2019 10th-overall draft pick Devin Bush, who left in free agency this offseason. Like 2016 CB Artie Burns, he did not have his fifth-year option picked up, nor were there any reports of the team attempting to re-sign him.

Their careers in Pittsburgh only overlapped for one season in Bush’s rookie year, but both of them played with T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, who will be out there today for the Steelers. Watt reflected on having both of them as teammates leading up to the game.

He described Burns as having “Always handled himself like a true professional”, via an interview from last week that is shared on the team’s YouTube channel. “I’m glad that he’s able to stick there in Seattle and create a role for himself”.

He said of Bush that he is “A guy who came to work every day, was always trying to continue to get better in communication and playmaking”. He added, “I know he had a setback with the injury as well, and I’m glad that he found a spot as well. I look forward to seeing those guys this week”.

Neither Burns nor Bush worked out during their time in Pittsburgh, even if both offered a promising rookie season. Indeed, fans were rather excited for their trio of rookie defenders in 2016, with Burns in the first round, S Sean Davis in the second, and DT Javon Hargrave in the third. Only Hargrave panned out but he left for big money in free agency.

As for Bush, his career took a sharp turn after tearing his ACL in 2020, yet his subsequent struggles can’t be wholly chalked up to the injury. He did play better in 2022, but only by degrees. At least, he played less tentatively, yet there is a reason the Steelers turned over nearly the entire inside linebacker room this offseason.

Little good that did them, however, thanks to injuries. They will be without their top three inside linebackers today, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander long on the Reserve/Injured List. Elandon Roberts will be out as well with a pectoral injury.

As for the cornerback position, the Steelers appear to have finally found their talented lockdown defender this year in Joey Porter Jr. at 32nd overall. Burns had not played a great deal since leaving Pittsburgh, thanks in part to injuries, but he has persevered.

The eighth-year veteran has logged 222 snaps for the Seahawks this year across 12 games with one start. Bush is up to 156 snaps after making his second start last week in 11 games played. Neither have played major roles overall this season, but both have currently been thrust into larger roles, just in time to reunite with their former team.