T.J. Watt, Leading NFL In Sacks, Remains NFL’s Top OLB In Pro Bowl Voting

Things seem rather dark and gloomy surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers currently, and rightfully so.

So, how about some holiday cheer?

Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, coming off a two-sack performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, now leads the NFL in sacks with 16.0. Not only that, Watt remains the top vote-getter in the NFL in the Pro Bowl Games voting from fans.

According to the NFL Wednesday, Watt is not only the AFC’s top vote-getter at outside linebacker, he’s the NFL’s top one as well.

Watt leads the NFL at the outside linebacker position, narrowly edging Dallas’ Micah Parsons.

T.J. Watt still remains the leading vote-getter for AFC at OLB position #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/B3BVCMIfe7 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 20, 2023

Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler and has been selected every season since 2018, his second one in the league. He’s a lock to make it for a sixth time. On Saturday against the Colts, Watt took over the league lead in sacks with two takedowns of Gardner Minshew II, giving him 16.0 on the season. Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter has 15.5 on the season.

In the 2024 Pro Bowl Games vote through three weeks, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players with 175,772 votes. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey (131,108) San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy (120,909), Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud (113,490) and San Francisco tight end George Kittle (109,107) round out the top five players in voting on the Pro Bowl Games ballot. Fan voting will conclude on Monday, Dec. 25.

The player selections for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be determined by a vote of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the players who will be selected, according to the NFL. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 29.

Along with the updated Pro Bowl Games voting, the NFL also announced the skills competition formats Wednesday. The skills competitions include Dodgeball, Tug-of-War, Precision Passing and much more.