Strength On Strength: Pittsburgh’s Running Game Faces Stout Patriots’ Rush Defense On Thursday Night

When the Steelers take on the Patriots on Thursday night, it will involve two teams that have struggled mightily on the season when it comes to establishing a consistent passing game. New England ranks 23rd in the league in passing yards on the season while Pittsburgh currently ranks 28th. Both teams have struggled with their scheme as well as inconsistencies at the quarterback position. However, both teams have fared much better with their ground games, and Thursday night will create a great matchup between Pittsburgh’s running game and New England’s stout run defense.

Over the past five weeks, the Steelers have averaged 165 rushing yards per game with the duo of RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren bludgeoning opposing defenses. Warren has broken out as Pittsburgh’s explosive runner. He can rip off long runs nearly any time he touches the ball while Harris has come into his own in recent weeks as a physical, downhill runner, breaking multiple tackles while running through contact to pick up the tough yardage between the tackles.

Great example of Najee Harris being able to press the hole at the LOS. Looks left, gets the two-gapping NT to flow that way, sees the S filling, cuts back the other way to daylight for a strong gain. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/fUww0GWC9p — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2023

Warren and Harris will be facing a Patriots run defense that ranks third in the league, allowing an average of just 88.6 yards per game. The Patriots know what they are up against as S Jabrill Peppers spoke to the New England media this week, commending both backs and the skill sets they bring to the table.

“They are both physical runners,” Peppers said according to Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “They both run extremely hard. They both have great vision. Najee is a bigger back, height-wise, and their running styles are kind of different. But they both pose great threats. Warren is a great pass-blocking back as well. He does a good job catching out of the backfield. He runs really hard behind his pads. He is built low to the ground. We are going to need 11 hats to the ball on both of those guys.”

New England will be the toughest run defense Pittsburgh has faced since playing the Cleveland Browns a few weeks ago. It boasts a unit that has several stout defenders along the defensive line as well as a linebacker corps with Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai, who serve as physical downhill thumpers. Pittsburgh tends to have success running between the tackles, but setting up some runs to the perimeter to challenge New England’s speed and athleticism on the outside may be a wise way to attack a defense that is stout up the middle. Warren is a back who can gash teams on outside runs, having ripped off a 74-yard touchdown on an outside run against Cleveland, who also boasts a top-10 rush defense. Getting Harris on outside runs could also pay dividends as he is near the top of the league in explosive runs on the year.

Thursday night is shaping up to be another low-scoring affair, but the matchup of Pittsburgh’s running game versus New England’s rush defense will be one to watch. Should Pittsburgh be able to establish an effective running game, there’s a good chance that may be enough to help push the Steelers over the Patriots with both passing games underwhelming to this point in the year.